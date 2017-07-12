Waterloo Man Charged With Aggravated Sexual Abuse

July 12, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: aggravated criminal sex abuse, Crime, Michael B. Stephens, Sex, tattoos, underage

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOX) – Police have a Waterloo man in custody and has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse.

Police believe that 42-year-old Michael B. Stephens targeted underage victims by trading tattoos for sex. Stephens has been in custody since early May.

The Republic-Times reports court documentation shows last November that he committed an act of sexual penetration with a victim at least 13-years-old, but under 17-years-old. The defendant was at least five years younger than the defendant.

Stephens is being held at the Monroe County jail on a $2,500 cash-only bond.

Any information relating to this case, please contact police at 618-939-3377.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen