Waterloo Man Charged With Aggravated Sexual Abuse

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOX) – Police have a Waterloo man in custody and has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse.
Police believe that 42-year-old Michael B. Stephens targeted underage victims by trading tattoos for sex. Stephens has been in custody since early May.
The Republic-Times reports court documentation shows last November that he committed an act of sexual penetration with a victim at least 13-years-old, but under 17-years-old. The defendant was at least five years younger than the defendant.
Stephens is being held at the Monroe County jail on a $2,500 cash-only bond.
Any information relating to this case, please contact police at 618-939-3377.