Rev. Traci Blackmon Arrested on Capitol Hill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson activist Rev. Traci Blackmon was arrested outside the office of Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday morning.
She was there with other clergy to pray and express her opposition against the Senate GOP healthcare plan. A video of her sermon was posted on Facebook.
“It is is time to stop calling God by other names when you really want to call God Capitalism,” Rev. Blackmon says. “It’s time to stop cloaking your greed in religious language.”
Blackmon was taken out of the building in handcuffs but was later released.
She adds the DOJ arrest procedures have changed for Capitol Hill. Someone can post a forfeit bail for three arrests, but after two more you must appear in court.
Any arrest for the same offense after that, Blackmon says she was told you will be jailed and held until you can appear before a judge.