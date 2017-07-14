Aldermen Vote to Put Sales Tax Increase for Police on Ballot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis voters may have the chance to vote on a half-cent sales tax increase to fund police pay raises.

In their final meeting before the summer break, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to place the measure on the November ballot.

In addition to covering pay raises, the bill provides the required matching raises for firefighters, plus more funding for the circuit attorney’s office.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro admits it will be a tough sell to voters who just recently approved another 1/2-cent sales tax increase.

“They know the police association, as a whole, hasn’t really come out for it, and in some respects, they’ve come about against it,” he says. “I know that I have received calls from individual police officers that do support it.”

If voters approve in November, the measure would raise $19.5 million, two-thirds of which would go to the police department.

The vote was 18-8. The bill now goes to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Also today, aldermen approved a $3 increase to trash fees, raising them to $14 a month.

