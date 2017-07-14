Inside Pitch: What Are The Cardinals’ Favorite Away Stadiums?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some players feel just as comfortable playing in another MLB stadium, as they do at home at Busch Stadium.
On this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan asks the players about which stadiums, away from Busch Stadium, are their favorites to play at.
For many players, it’s the stadium closest to their hometowns. Jedd Gyorko always has good cheering section in Pittsburgh at PNC Park, like Stephen Piscotty receives in San Francisco at AT&T Park and Brett Cecil in Baltimore at Camden Yards.
Lance Lynn shares a favorite road stadium with Cecil, but more for the reason that his first road trip in the bigs was to Baltimore.
Dexter Fowler can’t help but smile when thinking about playing at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He says playing on that field was like “showtime, this is how you know you’ve arrived.”
Michael Wacha and Randal Grichuk both look forward to the stadium, and fierce competition that playing in Wrigley Field brings. They agreed it’s not just the city life and food that is attractive to them, but also knowing a heated series with the Chicago Cubs awaits.
See more from this season of Inside Pitch