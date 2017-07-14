‘Hamilton’ Star Stops in St. Louis

July 14, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Broadway, Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr., musical

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He was one of the voices of the Broadway hit ‘Hamilton,’ and today the St. Louis Symphony announced that Award-winning actor and vocalist Leslie Odom Jr. will perform with the Symphony at Powell Hall Sunday, December 3 at 7pm.

Odom Jr. gained widespread critical acclaim for his starring role with the original cast of the blockbuster Broadway hit musical Hamilton. The performance earned Odom Jr. the 2016 Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. He also won a Grammy Award for his principal soloist performance on the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton, which won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen