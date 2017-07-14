‘Hamilton’ Star Stops in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He was one of the voices of the Broadway hit ‘Hamilton,’ and today the St. Louis Symphony announced that Award-winning actor and vocalist Leslie Odom Jr. will perform with the Symphony at Powell Hall Sunday, December 3 at 7pm.
Odom Jr. gained widespread critical acclaim for his starring role with the original cast of the blockbuster Broadway hit musical Hamilton. The performance earned Odom Jr. the 2016 Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. He also won a Grammy Award for his principal soloist performance on the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton, which won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.