Ice Plex Still Facing Opposition

July 14, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Creve Coeur Park, hockey, ICE, Ice Plex, maryland highets

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The primary supporter of a new ice hockey complex in Maryland Heights acknowledges there’s opposition to the idea.

But Patrick Quinn, chairman of the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, says he far from a fly-by-night developer looking to make a quick buck at the expense of 40-acres of green space.

“We’re all St. Louisans, we’ve all been born and bred here, we’re bringing our kids up here, I’ve moved away and back, and I’m not going to do something that’s going to sully my family’s name in this town, ” he says.

He says the nearly $60 million project would open next year and would have a $20 million annual impact on the local economy.

So far, more than seven thousand people have signed an online petition opposing development of the ice complex in Creve Coeur Lake Park.

