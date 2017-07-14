How The Cardinals Kept Busy During The All-Star Break

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It has seemed like an eon since the St. Louis Cardinals were back on the air waves of KMOX, but finally the All-Star break has ended.

The Cardinals return to the diamond tonight at 6:05 p.m. in Pittsburgh, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:10 on 1120 AM. John Rooney and Mike Shannon, who is calling a rare away game, will undoubtedly have plenty of baseball to talk about after the long break.

Some Cardinals players shared some of their non-baseball activities on social media this week, check out what they were up to:

Yadier Molina was killing it at the All-Star Game of course

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

And Thursday was his 35th birthday

thanks @mlb A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Matt Carpenter spent some time on the ranch

All star break at the ranch!! A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Dexter Fowler went to see mom and pop

Pops mastered the selfie. My parents lookin good !!! #goodgenes A post shared by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Carlos Martinez never took a day off

The day after the All-Star Game, he was in the Dominican Republic, working with his Tsunami Waves Foundation to deliver school supplies to children. He even went to see the family of Oscar Martinez, the former Cardinals outfielder who died in a car accident in 2014.

He thanked all his fans and supporters

Sam Tuivailala was back home in the California Bay Area

It was great seeing all my friends and family, but it's time to get back to work!! Let's get this 2nd half rollin — Tui (@Stuivailala) July 13, 2017

Adam Wainwright watched the All-Star Game, hung out with the family in the Ozarks, Springfield, and Branson in southern Missouri, and apparently had some great food.

Couple of thoughts on this all star break.. 1. @Yadimolina04 and @Tsunamy27 are pretty talented! Glad they're on my team. — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 13, 2017

2. @DollyParton #DixieStampede is an awesome time for the family. And sneaky really good food — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 13, 2017

3. @BigCedarLodge was the perfect retreat that my family and I needed. I recommend it highly. — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 13, 2017

4. @citybutcher BBQ in Springfield might have the best BBQ I've ever eaten. Hands down the best brisket I've tasted with no close second. — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 13, 2017

Speaking of the All-Star Game, here’s what the Cardinals who were watching the game had to say:

Tuivailala

Case dismissed!! @TheJudge44 You're a joke bro hahaha — Tui (@Stuivailala) July 11, 2017

Jedd Gyorko

We see u YADI!!! @Yadimolina04 — Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 12, 2017

Glad @Tsunamy27 is on our side @Cardinals!!! Filthy — Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) July 12, 2017

Wainwright

Fowler

I see you @Yadimolina04 !!!!! — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) July 12, 2017

