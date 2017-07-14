Wash U Researchers Make Zika Vaccine Breakthrough

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – New evidence found by Washington University researchers shows that an effective vaccine can be given before pregnancy to prevent mice fetuses from catching the Zika virus.
“We are the first to show that vaccines can protect the developing fetus against the Zika congenital syndrome that we have seen in humans,” he says.
Wash U research Brett Jagger says two vaccines, with a live and dead version of the virus were tested. For the dead virus, more than half the placentas and fetuses had no detectable virus. With the live virus vaccine, the success rate was 75 percent. But with mice pregnancies lasting only a few weeks, Jagger says more research needs to be done.