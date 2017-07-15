Piscotty to DL, Sierra Recalled

PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 15, 2017 – Prior to tonight’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain and have recalled rookie outfielder Magneuris (Mag-NARE-ees) Sierra from Springfield (AA).

Piscotty, 26, injured his right groin last night while making a catch in the 9th inning off a ball hit to right field by the Pirates’ Josh Harrison and left the game.

The Cardinals right-fielder is making his second appearance on the disabled list this season as he missed 12 games from May 5-19 with a strained right hamstring earlier in the year. Piscotty is batting .236 with six home runs and 31 RBI over 69 games in 2017.

Sierra, 21, made his Major League debut on May 7 in Atlanta earlier this season after being purchased from Single-A Palm Beach. He hit safely in his first eight straight games and currently has the longest active hitting streak on the Cardinals. The left-handed hitting outfielder was batting .375 (12-32) with three RBI and a stolen base in eight games before being optioned to Springfield (AA) on May 19.

Through 65 games in the minors between Springfield and Palm Beach, Sierra is batting .286 with 16 doubles, six triples, a home run, 32 RBI and is 14-of-22 in stolen base attempts.

Sierra will wear uniform No. 43.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook