Community Concerned About Toxic Materials From Historic Mansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents near last week’s fire that gutted the Clemons House on Cass Avenue could know as soon as Tuesday if the blaze released toxic materials into the air.
The St. Louis Health Department asked the EPA to analyze samples taken from the property. St. Louis Health Department Project Manager, Chantez Williams, tells KMOX the feds were called in after a follow-up inspection that indicated a piece of material could be asbestos.
“There is a possibility, and that’s always with homes being as old as this is, that some of the roofing tile or some of plumbing may have been wrapped with asbestos,” Williams says.
The Clemens house was built in 1858.
Residents and community leaders gathered to call for such tests Saturday – fearing the historic building contained toxic materials.
Test results could be available tomorrow.