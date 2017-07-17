SavetheRaise Campaign Fights for $10 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local effort is underway to encourage St. Louis businesses to keep paying their employees at least $10 an hour, even when that requirement goes away.
St. Louis City’s minimum wage will go back to $7.70 at the end of August, but Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice, says a new campaign with the hashtag “savetheraise” is gaining steam.
“Having an economy in which everyone has enough money to participate in is not just the right thing for them, it’s the right thing for the businesses and it’s the right thing for our community,” he says.
A couple of businesses, including Southwest Diner and Left Bank Books, have already signed on. Participating businesses will have a multicolored poster displayed that says “We Pay the Fair Wage,”.