#SavetheRaise Campaign Fights for $10 in St. Louis

July 17, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: #savetheraise, campaign, hourly, Minimum Wage

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local effort is underway to encourage St. Louis businesses to keep paying their employees at least $10 an hour, even when that requirement goes away.

St. Louis City’s minimum wage will go back to $7.70 at the end of August, but Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice, says a new campaign with the hashtag “savetheraise” is gaining steam.

“Having an economy in which everyone has enough money to participate in is not just the right thing for them, it’s the right thing for the businesses and it’s the right thing for our community,” he says.

A couple of businesses, including Southwest Diner and Left Bank Books, have already signed on. Participating businesses will have a multicolored poster displayed that says “We Pay the Fair Wage,”.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen