Treatment Center Sees Shift in Demographics

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A women-only addiction center in St. Louis has seen a big shift in clientele. Jeff Buchek with Queen of Peace center says they were founded in the 80’s during the crack epidemic and they were serving mostly urban poor, but now with the opioid and heroin epidemic, they’re seeing women from the county, college-educated, women who’ve tanked careers, lost families.
“Folks find themselves addicted to those pain medications, find themselves in a downward spiral where they lose their jobs, lose their family, lose their insurance,” he says.
Why women only? Buchek says they allow women to bring their children. Also, they help addicted pregnant women and have a high success rate of making sure the children aren’t born opioid-addicted.