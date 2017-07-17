Work Begins on Jamestown Mall Renovations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Next month work crews will move in and begin taking out huge chunks of hazardous materials at the abandoned Jamestown Mall site in north St. Louis County.

County Executive Steve Stenger says it’s a necessary first step to some day turning the empty property into a revenue generator as opposed to a money-sucking hole in the ground.

“Because there was a lack of interest from other developers, we wanted to move forward as quickly as we could, because our fear was that it would sit vacant if it was left to private development,” he says.

Closed for more than three years now, the former bustling shopping center in north county has fallen into disrepair as the Port Authority continues negotiating with the fifth and final original owner of the property to bring it under local control.

The Port Authority, which sued to take over control of the Mall and get the clean-up process started, has agreements with four of the five original owners of the Jamestown Mall properties.

A recently-launched information website is gathering input about what the future of the property should be. Find it at St.LouisCo.com/Jamestown.

