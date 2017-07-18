Big Brothers Big Sisters New Event Space Continues a Mission to Connect St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On the first floor, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is connecting St. Louis youth with adults to be role models in their lives. On the top floor, Anew will be brining the St. Louis community together for private parties, social gathering and corporate events.

The brand-new event space is located on the top level of the BBBS facility, at Grand Blvd. and Olive St. in downtown St. Louis. President BBBS of Eastern Missouri, Becky Hatter, says many people see the financial gain of renting the space for events, but she sees it as a way to continue to serve the St. Louis community.

“This was about, and will always be about, building relationships,” Hatter says.

Anew is open for weddings, rehearsal dinners, corporate events, parties and other occasions. The indoor, rooftop dinning room holds up to 150 guests, and the outdoor rooftop can fit 200.

Click here to learn more about Anew

Hatter sees the building as a sign of change in the community, since it was once a symbol of segregation. It was once the Woolworth store, a site of many protests and sit-ins in the 1950s and 1960s, but is now home to BBBS of Eastern Missouri.

Hatter also stressed the importance of volunteers to become Bigs in the St. Louis community. There are multiple programs for Bigs to work in pairs, or even an entire family can act as a Big to a Little Brother or Little Sister. She says all it really takes it four free hours every month.

Go to BBBSEMO.org, to learn more.

