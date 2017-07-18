Edwardsville School District Cancels Classes on Eclipse Day

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Along with a narrow swath of Missouri and Illinois, Edwardsville schools will be dark on Monday, August 21.

Because it can’t protect its students from the dangers of looking at the sun during the total solar eclipse, the Edwardsville School District is cancelling classes on eclipse day.

Superintendent Linda Andre tells KMOX the district is responsible for students from the time they leave home until they return, and it couldn’t guarantee their safety as they’re being dismissed during the three-hour event.

“Students walk to bus stops, they are driving cars – they may not be able to avoid looking at the sun,” she says. “And we couldn’t provide enough safety glasses for a district this size, nor would we, you know, even try to do that.”

Andre says they considered adjusting the schedule, but because of the size of the district, that wouldn’t work.

She says they’ll add a day at the end of the school year.

