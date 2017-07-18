St. Louis Fashion Fund Looking for ‘Stitchers’.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you know the difference between a French hem and a baby hem, the St. Louis Fashion Fund needs you. Six designers that make up the St. Louis Fashion Incubator have moved into an historic building on Washington Avenue however, all but one are flying back to Chicago or New York to have their designs sewn. Susan Sherman is chair of St. Louis Fashion Fund. This afternoon from 4 to 8, they’re holding informational interviews for what are known as called “stitchers”.

“What we’re trying to do is make a match, first with our six designers and stitchers or seamstresses and pattern makers,” Sherman says.

She says the designers likely won’t stay beyond their residency if they can’t find seamstresses to make their designs here. Interested seamstresses should bring a sewing or pattern sample, resume and be ready to perform a short sewing task. Sherman adds that long term, the St. Louis Fashion Fund does want to train individuals interested in becoming stitchers in the St. Louis fashion industry

