Stray Rescue Saving Dog Found Shot, Left For Dead in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A video posted to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis Facebook page explains the story of “Glamour,” a black lab mix found stranded in East St. Louis with bullets in her neck and broken bones in her legs. Randy Grimm, of Stray Rescue says it is one of the worst abuse cases in the last 20 years.
Glamour will need to have one of her eyes and legs amputated due to excessive beating and infections from open wounds, Grimm says. He read a medical report of all of Glamour’s ailments:
– Shattered left knee
– Fractured left forearm
– Ruptured eyeball
– Broken jaw
– Two broken ribs
– Deep wound on her neck
– Heartworm positive
– Leg needs amputated
– Bullets logged in neck and knee
The video explains that Stray Rescue received a call about a dog, left in a vacant lot in East St. Louis, and unable to move. Stray Rescue took her to its trauma center and began treatment.
Grimm says Stray Rescue will need help to fund Glamour’s treatment, there is also a $2,000 reward for anyone who has information on who abused Glamour.