EPA Finds Asbestos in Debris Near Historic Mansion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t touch any debris around the scene of the fire that gutted the one-time home of Mark Twain’s uncle – James Clemons.

That’s part of the advice from local officials after the EPA determined that harmful asbestos became airborne after the house just north of downtown St. Louis was gutted by fire last week.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says she’s met with both the EPA and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at City Hall to discuss how to deal with the situation.

“The EPA is planning to collect samples everyday for at least a week,” Krewson says. “And collect the samples, send it off for testing, and get it back.”

They expect to have the first results from the airborne samples by the end of the day Thursday.

Mayor Krewson added that they consider the building’s owner, Northside Regeneration, to be responsible for paying for the asbestos mitigation going forward.

