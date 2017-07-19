Residents Look For Relief During This Week’s Grueling Temps

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lot of folks looking for relief from this week’s heat wave have made a beeline for Chippewa in south St. Louis. Some may say Ted Drewes has the best remedy for a roasting hot July afternoon.

Plenty of people were hanging out at the famous custard stand on Chippewa when they got an unexpected bonus – a free music show courtesy of wandering musician Dean Oh-Say-Ho.

You may have seen him perform with the Inner City Blues Band in 2000. Admittedly down on his luck, Dean’s goal was to earn enough tip money to order his own custard treat – a feat made much easier by the huge crowd on hand.

City residents might be getting an automated call from Mayor Lyda Krewson as the scorching heat lingers.

The recording warns residents that it’s going to be hot and reminds them to drink plenty of water, run the air conditioner, and if help is needed to contact 211 or Cool Down St. Louis.

The calls are going out to more than 7,000 city residents who are determined to be especially at risk in this heat.

She also swore City Hall’s not turning a deaf ear to those inmates of the city’s workhouse on Hall Street who were shouting out because they have no air conditioning.

