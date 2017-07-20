Fox Theatre Announces Season Ticket Package — But ‘Hamilton’ Not Included

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced a new Broadway Series season ticket package with U.S. Bank, including a “pick one” option for subscribers that will go on sale August 1.

But here’s some bad news — “Hamilton” is no longer available as part of a season package.

“The owners and associates of the Fabulous Fox are thrilled at the positive response to ‘Hamilton’ making its St. Louis debut on our stage next April,” says president and CEO Jack Feivou in a news release. “It has always been the intent of the Fox and the ‘Hamilton’ producers that a substantial number of tickets be available for single ticket sales so we have closed its sale on the season ticket package.”

The single ticket on-sale date for “Hamilton” will be announced at a later date.

The new six-show package includes: “The Bodyguard,” “On Your Feet!,” Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” “School of Rock,” and “The Color Purple.”

The sixth show of the package will be selected from the following series specials: “The Book of Mormon,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Chicago,” “A Christmas Carol,” or Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” and “Cinderella.”

More information about each show, season ticket benefits and how to purchase season tickets is available at fabulousfox.com, by calling season ticket services at 314-535-1700, or by visiting the Box Office at 531 N. Grand.

