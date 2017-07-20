Rodney Davis Stays Connected with Telephone Town Hall

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Republican Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis is in Washington, but he’s keeping in touch with constituents via telephone town hall.

Participants asked their questions in advance and the moderator tried to get to as many as possible. One person asked about bipartisanship. Davis replied that Washington isn’t as bad as it seems.

“If you just turned on the 24-hour news cycle, you would think that the Republicans and Democrats out here in Washington don’t even speak to each other, but that’s just not the case. I’ve got great friends on both sides of the aisle and the majority of what we do in the House of Representatives passes on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis,” he says.

One caller wondered why, in the face of growing deficits and heavy military activity, tax cuts are still being discussed.

“We ought to be able to figure out a way to lower tax rates for middle class Americans. We ought to be able to put more money back into their pockets, and we ought to be able to close some of these loop holes that members of both parties always talk about closing, but this is our chance to do that,” he says.

As for business tax cuts, Davis says those are important so the country and, for that matter, states and municipalities can stay competitive.

Media weren’t allowed to ask questions. Healthcare was also discussed. Davis wants an Affordable Care Act replacement plan that protects those with pre-existing conditions. He says that was included in the House plan the Senate isn’t considering.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook