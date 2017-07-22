Fatal Accident in Jefferson County

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) A single vehicle accident in Jefferson County Saturday morning leaves one person dead, another hurt.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway V north of Brittany Lane ran off the right side of the road. When the driver over corrected, the vehicle overturned.
The driver, 22 year old Katherine Knox of DeSoto, was killed. A passenger, 21 year old Alonzo Moore the third of Salem Missouri, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.