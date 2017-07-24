How You Can Help NASA During The Solar Eclipse

We are less than a month away from a once in a lifetime event !

Many will travel miles across the United States to be a part of the total solar eclipse, but here is another way you can be involved during this historic moment.

An educational NASA program, Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) , is asking viewers to participate in a nationwide science experiment by collecting cloud and temperature data from their phones.

The program is asking citizens to measure the air temperature during the path of totality (when we will be in total darkness) to see how animals, plants, and environmental conditions react to this change.

“No matter where you are in North America, whether it’s cloudy, clear or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project,” said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. “We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.”

The app will instruct you on how to make the observations. FYI – You will need a thermometer to collect data.