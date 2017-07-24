Missouri Senators Reconvene to Consider Abortion Bill

July 24, 2017 7:23 PM
Filed Under: Abortion, legislature, Missouri, Senate, Senators, special session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP/KMOX) — Missouri senators have returned to the Capitol to debate abortion legislation but haven’t yet taken action.

Senators met Monday to work on a wide-ranging abortion bill that would impose new regulations on the procedure, among a number of other provisions.

Senators didn’t take a vote on whether to adopt stricter proposals recommended by the House or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

Senators are going back to work on the bill Tuesday.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen