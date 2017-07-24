“Molly” Warming Hearts at The Muny

There’s arguably no performer better suited to play the lead in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” than Beth Malone.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

This revised version of the Broadway hit from 1960 last played St. Louis at the American Theater in 1962. It headlined the original stars, Tammy Grimes and Harve Presnell, and as a youngster I was fortunate to attend it while it was here. This company seems every bit as appealing as the first time I saw it.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

This edition of the show has been redone to highlight more of Molly Brown’s personality as an individual and somewhat historical figure. As written, Brown is a high-energy, talented firebrand with a winning personality and the innate ability to win people over. Watching Beth Malone in the role, you can’t help but feel that those traits belong to her too as a person as well as a performer.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” is a rags (literally) to riches story about a young women with guts and a dream. Her adventure takes her from the poverty of Leadville, Colorado, to the society crowd of Denver and the Continent. Along the way, Molly gets involved in several social causes, gets married, strikes it rich, plans a political career and even manages an interrupted journey on a ship called the Titanic.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

Marc Kudisch co-stars as J.J. Brown, Molly’s husband and the only man to ever come close to taming Molly. The story of their marriage is a surprisingly tender element of this show, especially in Act II. Whitney Bashor as Molly’s best friend Julia is a standout in this company and possesses a bewitching singing voice.

Photo courtesy of The Muny

At the end of the evening, Beth Malone has made Molly one of the most winning heroines of this season at The Muny. “Molly Brown” and Beth Malone at The Muny are a knockout combination. Lots to love in this show. You’re going to fall for Molly.