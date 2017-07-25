Carjacking Suspect Arrested

July 25, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: arrested, carjacking, suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police say they’ve captured a man accused of carjacking two people, at different times, near a south St. Louis diner in late June.

18-year-old Dominick Higgins faces three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and assult. Police say Higgins and other suspects took the first victim around to various ATMs and stopped by his home to case for belongings before bringing him back to the Courtesy Diner parking lot. They took his car and cell phone. A similar thing happened to another man a couple of hours later.

Higgins is in jail on a $400 thousand cash only bond.

