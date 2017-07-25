Girl Scouts Add 23 New Badges For STEM Education

The future Girl Scouts of America won’t just be selling cookies — they plan on tackling projects like designing model race cars, programming robots and writing code.
With new skills put in place for the young girls and the organization, new badges will be given out related to the STEM projects.
“The badges address the lack of exposure many girls have to STEM,” Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo says. “It’s really what girls need now. They work with technology all the time and we want them to not just be users of technology.”
The new badges follow last month’s debut of cybersecurity badges. They were created with help from such organizations as the Society of Women Engineers.