Cardinals Recall RHP Mike Mayers

July 26, 2017 1:06 PM
ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to this evening’s game that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from Memphis (AAA) to take the 25-man roster spot that was created yesterday when the team placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list.

Mayers, 25, will be making his second stint with the Cardinals this season, having logged 4.0 innings in two relief appearances during his call up from June 25 to July 2.

The 6-3, 215-pound Mayers was 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA in his 19 games (15 starts) for Memphis, striking out 76 batters in 85.0 innings pitched. His last four appearances for Memphis have all come in relief, working 5.0 scoreless innings.

Mayers (pronounced My-ers) wears uniform no. 59.

