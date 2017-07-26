Ferguson Celebrates Opening of New Community Empowerment Center

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) – Michael McMillan says it’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Today, the Urban League and Salvation Army opened their new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center on the site of the QuikTrip that burned during protests of the Michael Brown police shooting almost three years ago.

“This center being called an empowerment center is by design,” McMillan says. “So we want the programs that come out of this facility to be ones that help individuals get out of poverty and into the middle class.”

McMillan, President and CEO of the local Urban League chapter, says the center will house programs like ‘Save our Sons,’ helping young men in need of direction.

“Some people feel like we’ve made a lot of progress, some feel like we’ve made a little, some feel like we haven’t made any,” he says. “I would say that we’ve made some, and that we have more work to do, and if we stay the course, we’ll be the type of city that everyone wants St. Louis to be.”

The Salvation Army is a co-developer of the center. Also providing services there are the Lutheran Hope Center and the University of Missouri’s Extension Program.

The ribbon-cutting also served as a kick-off to the National Urban League Conference, being held at the convention center downtown this week.

