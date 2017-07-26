BREAKING: Trump Bans Transgender People from Military | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Musial Bridge Repairs Begin Next Month

July 26, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Detour, repairs, Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, work

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Work that was supposed to completely shut down one direction of a major interstate in the Metro-East this past weekend has been rescheduled due to heat for early next month.

Project manager Joel Cumby with the Illinois Department of Transportation says starting Friday August 4th they’ll be closing all westbound lanes of I-55/70 at Route 203 to allow for maintenance work on a bridge.

“The detour will be to take I-55 southbound to exit 20 which is the I-64 westbound exit, so you’ll bring I-64 back around to the I-55/64/70 interchange,” Cumby says.

Eastbound traffic on I-55/70 will not be affected.

The closure is set for 9 pm Friday August 4th through 5 am Monday August 7th.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen