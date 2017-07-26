Police Association Fires Back at Metro

July 26, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: allegations, Bi-State Development, Gabe Crocker, Jon Belmar, MetroLink, police chief, Richard Zott, St. Louis County, Transit

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Police Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is firing back at Bi-State after the board chair called for the firing of chief Jon Belmar.

Police Association Spokesperson Gabe Crocker is now calling for the immediate firing of Bi-State’s Director of Public Safety Richard Zott. Crocker says in a statement, Zott, in collusion with the post, knowingly provided false, inflammatory, and misleading allegations against St. Louis County Police Officers. He acknowledges that what he calls, “cherry picked surveillance photographs” do not present well to the un-informed public, but he calls Zott’s actions “sneaky, pathetic and a cowardly attack” on county police officers.

