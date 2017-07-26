Rodney Davis Moves to Support Capitol Police

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois congressman Rodney Davis took to the house floor Monday to push a bill to help U.S. Capitol Police officers injured in the line of duty. Davis wants to honor the officers injured in the shooting during a congressional baseball practice last month.

Davis also spoke of how the gunmen disagreed with what lawmakers were doing.

“What we’re doing here, which is what is right to help those heroes, agent Baily and agent Giner, get access to the funds that all of America put forth on their behalf, and less than 24 hours after that tragic shooting let us all remind them we do get along, we do work together, and not just when tragic moments like this happen,” he says.

The bipartisan bill passed the House with unanimous support. The bill would allow agents Baily and Griner to benefit from the funds raised to help them recover. Davis also honored the memory of Capitol police John Gibson and Jacob Chestnut who were killed in the line of duty in the capitol 19 years ago Monday.

