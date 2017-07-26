St. Louis Hosts America’s Most Prestigious All-Girls Chess Tournament

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Webster University is hosting the 14th annual Susan Polgar Foundation (SPF) Girls Invitational Chess event, this week. Seventy five players, from 6- to 18-years-old, from around the U.S. and 13 countries, are now competing in this prestigious event.

The tournament’s winner will be announced during the closing ceremonies on Thursday, at 2 p.m. First prize is a four-year full-tuition scholarship to Webster, worth approximately $26,000 per year ($104,000 for four years).

Related story: Webster chess

Each state and country in the Americas (South, Central, and North America) and each Canadian province was invited to nominate one representative to participate in the event. All qualifiers had to be under the age of 19 and in kindergarten through high school.

With some of the best under-19 chess players in the world, the competition is obviously intense. The proof is in the photos:

After an intense training session with Susan Polgar and members of the SPICE (Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence) team, the 6 round (g/90+30) FIDE-rated championship tournament began. Traditional Blitz, Puzzle Solving, Bughouse events took place. Many cash, plaques and trophies will be awarded, as well as the prized scholarships to Webster University.

The Champion of the main event will win a the full Webster scholarship, and the 2nd and 3rd place finishers will receive partial scholarships worth $14,000 and $12,000 per year, respectively.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook