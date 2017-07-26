BREAKING: Trump Bans Transgender People from Military | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

States Call on Pharmaceutical Companies to Stop Epidemic

July 26, 2017 8:23 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs and two other state treasurers are asking the McKesson Corporation to help fight the heroin epidemic.

McKesson is one of the country’s largest drug distributors.

“Heroine addiction is tied directly to the use of opioid painkillers, and overuse of opioid painkiller is tied directly to ‘big pharma’. The industry needs to acknowledge and address it’s role of fueling this crisis if we have any hope of saving people from this addiction and assured death,” he says.

Frerichs is calling on McKesson to tie executive compensation to progress in combating the epidemic. If they don’t, Frerichs says the state could reconsider investments in the company.

