Mistrial Declared in St. Louis Fatal Shooting Case

July 27, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: archie lee mcelroy, homeless, mistrial, St. Louis, Willie Robertson

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — A St. Louis judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to agree on a verdict in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a homeless man five years ago.

Circuit Judge James Sullivan ended Willie Robertson’s trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It wasn’t immediately clear if prosecutors planned to retry Robertson.

Authorities allege he shot and killed 53-year-old Archie Lee McElroy in September 2012. Robertson testified this week that he shot McElroy in self-defense while working as a security guard at a downtown church that serves the homeless.

Robertson insisted McElroy threatened to kill him at the church a week earlier after he kicked McElroy out for being drunk and belligerent.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen