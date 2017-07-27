Mistrial Declared in St. Louis Fatal Shooting Case

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — A St. Louis judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to agree on a verdict in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a homeless man five years ago.
Circuit Judge James Sullivan ended Willie Robertson’s trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It wasn’t immediately clear if prosecutors planned to retry Robertson.
Authorities allege he shot and killed 53-year-old Archie Lee McElroy in September 2012. Robertson testified this week that he shot McElroy in self-defense while working as a security guard at a downtown church that serves the homeless.
Robertson insisted McElroy threatened to kill him at the church a week earlier after he kicked McElroy out for being drunk and belligerent.