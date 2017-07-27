New Walmart Neighborhood Market Opens in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE (KMOX) – The world’s largest retailer opens a new store in the metro east. Shane Jordan is the store manager at the new Walmart neighborhood market on belt line road in Collinsville. The first one to open in the market is in St peters.
One couple from South Carolina in town visiting family says they’ve been shopping the smaller Walmart in their home state.
“It’s very close and it’s very convenient rather that going to the big one, and you can find just food but you don’t spend as much, you don’t have the temptations that you have with the big one,” she says.