Sen. Blunt Explains Support of Healthcare Repeal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A ‘repeal only”‘ version of a Republican-backed healthcare plan failed in the Senate yesterday afternoon.
Republican Roy Blunt of Missouri was one of 45 senators to vote in favor of it. He told KMOX’s Mark Reardon ‘repeal only’ doesn’t mean ‘repeal right now’.
“The repeal bill didn’t repeal anything for two years. It gave you two years to come up with a replacement, easily discussed as well. You just end everybody’s healthcare today? Not at all. You’d have two years to look at what you need to do to improve a system,” he says.
Blunt thinks the final product likely won’t be what the president really wants, but thinks it should deal with the individual and employer mandates. He also thinks it can be discussed in a traditional setting, like a conference committee between the House and Senate.