Small Tanker Truck Hanging Off Downtown St. Louis Highway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Our Rodger Brand has been following the accident in downtown this morning. #BREAKING A semi tanker is hanging over the side of the EB 44/WB 70 overpass just North of the Gateway Arch downtown… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/wXkkbWUWaX — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 27, 2017 Watch for restrictions on the Washington/Lacledes Landing exit due to this tanker hanging off the WB 70/EB 44 overpass… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/cVnYsTPhEZ — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 27, 2017 Reportedly the driver somehow managed to get out of this tanker truck hanging off the side of interstate 70/44 downtown… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/wcl9NGQG8O — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 27, 2017 Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook