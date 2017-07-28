Elizabeth Snyder Willing to Protest Chesterfield Prop P Allocation

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – Elizabeth Snyder, the widow of fallen St. Louis county police officer Blake Snyder, says she’ll protest if she has to to keep Chesterfield from spending money promised to public safety on potholes instead.

Snyder says when she first heard Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation’s plan to spend Prop P money filling potholes, she picked up the phone and called Mayor Nation herself.

“I wanted to get his actual personal words, from his mouth, his thoughts on what he said to the media. I just got off the phone…I feel exactly the same, I’m still upset,” she says.

Chesterfield will suddenly start getting an additional $2.3 million a year from ‘Prop P’, which was sold to voters as a way to help police, but Nation says Chesterfield already funds their cops well and could better use the money on things like roads.

He thinks the city can legally do it too, despite how the half-cent sales tax was sold to voters, who overwhelmingly approved it. Because of that, Snyder says all the proceeds should go to police, to buy them top-of-the-line equipment.

“I will do what I can, and if that calls for a protest or a petition, whatever it calls for, I’ll do it,” she says.

Snyder says to expect her at chesterfield city council meetings, speaking.

