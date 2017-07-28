Harris Stowe Enrollment Up for a Second Year

July 28, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: applications, Cuts, enrollment, Harris Stowe State Uniersity, increase

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’ll be a bit more crowded at Harris Stowe State University when school starts this semester.

That’s because new student enrollment is up 24 percent. Dr Dwan Warmack, president at Harris Stowe says given nearly $2 million in cuts, the university didn’t want to raise tuition or enact massive layoffs. Instead they decided to grow, increasing the size of the study body and revenue streams.

Dr Warmack says he has a handful of students that are choosing the historically black school over other institutions like Dartmouth, Harvard and Spellman.

He says applications are up 192 percent from the west coast, and another 100 percent from Chicago, D.C. Detroit and Memphis. This is the second consecutive enrollment increase in five years. He says the affordability, the size and look of the campus are playing a role in the increase.

