McCaskill Calls for Accountability in VA Construction Project

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Problems with a multi-million dollar construction project at the Veterans Administration Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks now have a U.S. Senator calling for a refund.
Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is asking the VA whether the contractor will have to pay back some of the $376 million deal. An internal VA investigation confirming a whistle blower’s claims that two people listed on the contract as full time employees with Walsh-Alberici construction were not present at the project.
Also, the a Project Superintendent, who was supposed to be on site in the contract, didn’t show up for five months. And a quality control manager claiming to review materials was on an international vacation at the time. McCaskill is asking the VA if the contractor owes taxpayers some kind of refund.
KMOX is awaiting a call back from Alberici-Walsh construction.