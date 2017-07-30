North County Event Brings Police & Community Together

July 30, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: James McGee, North County Police Cooperative, Rock the Community, Trojan Park, Vinita Park, Wellston

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Couldn’t have asked for better weather for Saturday’s “Rock the Community” outdoor party in Wellston.

Dozens of families turned out to interact with members of the North County Police Cooperative and have a good time at Trojan Park.

Vinita Park mayor James McGee was one of the public officials in attendance. McGee had hopes all would come away from the event with this in mind, “Respect one another and work together. If we work together, we can build things and make the whole community better. We can make the community safe. We can make the community clean. And, we can make the community better.”

In addition to enjoying music, food and the playground equipment, kids got backpacks for school and chilled-out with snow cones.

Some youths took part in a basketball game with officers from the North County Police Cooperative.

College freshman “Andre” told KMOX News it was about more than just bragging rights, “It means a lot in today’s society. They’ve been putting bad names on police officers nowadays. It means a lot to show blacks can get along with police officers.”

