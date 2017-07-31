Ill. Lawmakers Prepare for Education Bill Vote

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois Senate President says he’ll send the education funding reform bill to Governor Rauner’s desk today, and Rauner has threatened to use his amendatory veto powers.

John Cullerton says he’s not sure why the governor refused to meet with him over the past week to discuss a possible compromise and make sure schools get the money they need to open doors in August.

“If we override the bill, there’s no compromise, there’s no changes, that’s the only thing we can do. Then it goes to the house. If they override, it becomes the law, and the governor missed an opportunity to compromise. If the house doesn’t override, or if we don’t override, then there’s no bill,” he says.

To override the Republican chief executive’s veto, each house of the Illinois general assembly would need a three-fifths vote.

Democrats reportedly are confident they’d get that in the Senate, but lack the necessary amount in the House.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook