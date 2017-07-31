Long Hours at Work Could be Bad for Your Heart

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds working long hours may increase your risk for atrial fibrillation.
Cardiac electro-physiologist Dr. Greg Botteron at St. Anthony’s Medical Center says this international study found those who work 55 or more hours a week are most at risk.
“It’s 40 percent higher in those patients that work long hours versus those that worked normal hours, but we’re looking at a difference of about 1 percent versus 1.4 percent in those patients that worked more hours, so the absolute difference was small, though proportionally it was rather significant,” he says.
But Botteron says it may not be the long hours that cause the increased risk. It could be all the stress that comes with working so much overtime.