Pacific Saves Flag Display On Osage Street

PACIFIC, MO (KMOX)-The City of Pacific is stepping up to make sure the 80 flags that line Osage Street on a half-dozen holidays every year, will be flying high for years to come.

For the last four years, the Lions Club has put the flags up on the light poles that line the street, but Alderman Steve Myers says it just couldn’t do it anymore. “Over the years,” he says, “the Lions Club, like a lot of our nation’s organizations, are aging and they’re no longer able to have the membership necessary to provide that manpower each and every one of those holidays.”

So a few weeks ago, Myers says, the club asked the city to help. “They asked if the city could take that responsibility over from them and then continue the program on into perpetuity. That’s exactly what happened.” In fact, Myers says, the vote was unanimous.

So the tradition that started after residents lined the streets holding flags to welcome the remains of serviceman Jeffrey White in 2012, will continue. “People just rave about it. When they see those flags up you see Facebook kind of lit up with people taking pictures of it and commenting on how awesome it is that we still maintain that program.”

