St. Louis Hall of Fame Holds First Induction Ceremony This Week

July 31, 2017 8:25 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– In case you were wondering, there currently is no St. Louis History Hall of Fame. At least, not until this week.

KMOX personality Ron Elz, a.k.a Johnny Rabbit, will host the first induction ceremony Tuesday from 10:30 until noon at the History Museum along Lindell.

Elz won’t “name names” until the ceremony.

“They’ll be from all walks of life and business. I know there will be a couple of theaters in it, a couple of very large buildings in St. Louis, a couple of things have to do with business, and a product or two,” he says.

He does say that city founder August Chouteau will receive the coveted first spot in the new History Hall of Fame.

The first round of inductees were chosen by a committee of local historians.

