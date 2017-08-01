Man & Woman Shot in North St. Louis Drive-By

August 1, 2017 3:50 PM
Detail of an ambulance light. (freeimages.com)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man and woman shot in North St. Louis and rushed to the hospital. A toddler was also in the vehicle at the time.

Kevin Killeen reports from Barnes-Jewish Hospital that the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Drive — a man and woman in a car, and a 3-year-old with them.

The shots were fired from a car that drove by the victims’ vehicle, and then fled the scene.

The man and woman were conscious and breathing as they were rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Both victims were listed in critical but stable condition. The toddler was unharmed in the shooting.

The suspect car is still at large. The investigation is ongoing.

