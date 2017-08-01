Police Chief Calls Prop P Spending ‘Innappropriate’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County’s police chief says it’s “inappropriate” for cities to use their Prop P sales tax proceeds for road work instead of police.

We’ve been asking every mayor, every police chief we can in St. Louis county how they plan to spend the money from that half-cent sales tax approved in April. Chief Jon Belmar says all $46 million a year of the county’s share will go to his department.

“Other cities can make their own decisions, and I guess we’ll see what happens,” he says.

Belmar says it’s inappropriate in his opinion to use the money on other purposes. One mayor told us he thought the law was vague and the money could be used on potholes. Another said that roadwork could be considered public safety. Belmar says the bulk of the county’s money, though, will go toward police raises and new hires.

