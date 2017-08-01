Redneck Fishing Tournament: Fishermen vs. Asian Carp

August 1, 2017 6:07 PM
BATH, Ill. (KMOX) – One of the only fishing tournaments in the world where you can’t use a fishing pole gets started Thursday in Bath — the Redneck Fishing Tournament.

The event is meant to help battle against the invasive Asian Carp.

Along the Illinois river, fishermen armed with nothing but nets try to catch as many fish in their boats as they can in two hours. When boaters rev up their boat engines – the fish fly out of the water.

The Redneck Fishing Tournament gets rid of thousands of fish each year, and proceeds go to help central Illinois Veterans.

Asian Carp destroy the natural habitat of traditional river fish.

