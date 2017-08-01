Study: Certain Regions Have Higher Cancer Rates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The American Medical Association is out with a new report that shows parts of the Heartland along the Mississippi River are hot spots for certain cancers.
The St. Louis area isn’t one of the hot spots, but parts of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are. Wash U cancer prevention specialist Dr. Graham Colditz tells us the mortality rate for certain cancers is on the rise there while falling everywhere else.
“Colon, rectum, lung, breast, kidney and testicular stand out most clearly as having excess mortality,” he says.
Colditz says southeast Missouri and southern Illinois lag behind the rest of the nation in cancer screening and have more smokers than most places. Rates of prostate, pancreatic, uterine and liver cancer, however, are not higher in those areas.